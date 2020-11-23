See All General Dentists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jerome Tummillo, DMD

Dentistry
2.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jerome Tummillo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Tummillo works at CCED in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jenoff Herbert M DDS
    220 S 16th St Apt 901, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 223-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Broken Tooth
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™ Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jerome Tummillo, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003912791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Tummillo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tummillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tummillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tummillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tummillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tummillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

