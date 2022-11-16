See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Jerome Washington, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jerome Washington, MD

Dr. Jerome Washington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.

Dr. Washington works at South Texas Womens Healthcare in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Washington's Office Locations

    San Antonio Office
    7922 Ewing Halsell Dr Ste 170, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 614-5665

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Washington?

    Nov 16, 2022
    I have been a patient since I was 19 years old . He has delivered 5 of my children..he was very observant with each of my pregnancy and very pro life. My last pregnancy in 2009 I had diabetes he made sure I had the best care to manage my daughter diabetes. He has helped me in every stage of my changes in life I am now in menopause and very detailed in my personal care . My husband and I are very grateful for his service . He is delivering my grandchildren. My doctor since 1990- till this day Monica is so kind and very knowledgeable available and will return calls and Sonia he has a high expectations standards he and his staff and they all deliver . I would not go anywhere else for my female care .
    Maria — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Jerome Washington, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861598971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Health Sys
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Washington works at South Texas Womens Healthcare in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Washington’s profile.

    Dr. Washington has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

