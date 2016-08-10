Dr. Jerome Williams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Williams Jr, MD
Dr. Jerome Williams Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Williams Jr works at
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1190
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was brought to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte by ambulance from Boone, NC. After various tests, I underwent a heart cath on an emergency basis. I have Stage 5 kidney disease with a 9% kidney function, and the dyes used in this procedure are damaging to the kidneys. The surgery was very delicate for fear of kidney failure. Dr. Williams explained the risks very well, and did an exceptional job in minimizing the effects of the procedure. He was competent, professional and communicative.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Williams Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
