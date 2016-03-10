Dr. Jerome Zisfein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisfein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Zisfein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerome Zisfein, MD
Dr. Jerome Zisfein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zisfein works at
Dr. Zisfein's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone South Shore Heart--Rockville Centre242 Merrick Rd Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zisfein?
Very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jerome Zisfein, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114918398
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Ri Hospital Brown University
- New York Medical College
- Brandeis U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zisfein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zisfein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zisfein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zisfein works at
Dr. Zisfein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zisfein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisfein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisfein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisfein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisfein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.