Overview of Dr. Jerome Zisfein, MD

Dr. Jerome Zisfein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zisfein works at Steven W. Seiden, MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.