Dr. Jerrall Crook Jr, MD
Dr. Jerrall Crook Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2550
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2549
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had wonderful care and needed hearing aids. They have changed my life and I appreciate the caring attitude of both Dr, Crook and his audiologist. Would recommend highly.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- U Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Crook Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crook Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crook Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crook Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crook Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crook Jr.
