Overview of Dr. Jerrall Crook Jr, MD

Dr. Jerrall Crook Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Crook Jr works at Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.