See All General Surgeons in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Jerri Fant, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jerri Fant, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (31)
Map Pin Small North Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerri Fant, MD

Dr. Jerri Fant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Fant works at CARTI Cancer Center in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Walker, MD
Dr. James Walker, MD
3.6 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Rayburn III, MD
Dr. Thomas Rayburn III, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Howell, MD
Dr. Kenneth Howell, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Fant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CARTI Cancer Center
    3400 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 906-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fant?

    Dec 22, 2017
    Dr. Fant is the best. She knows her job well, she is very detailed, she listens to your concerns, and she explains each step she will be taking. She assures you that whatever the issue is she can handle it. She puts ease in your mind that it’s going to be okay. One of the best doctors around hands down. I would recommend her in a heart beat.
    Kandise Marks in Alexander, Ar. 72002 — Dec 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerri Fant, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerri Fant, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fant to family and friends

    Dr. Fant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerri Fant, MD.

    About Dr. Jerri Fant, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376539288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerri Fant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fant works at CARTI Cancer Center in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Fant’s profile.

    Dr. Fant has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerri Fant, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.