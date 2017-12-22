Dr. Jerri Fant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerri Fant, MD
Dr. Jerri Fant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
CARTI Cancer Center3400 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 906-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Fant is the best. She knows her job well, she is very detailed, she listens to your concerns, and she explains each step she will be taking. She assures you that whatever the issue is she can handle it. She puts ease in your mind that it’s going to be okay. One of the best doctors around hands down. I would recommend her in a heart beat.
About Dr. Jerri Fant, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376539288
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Fant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fant works at
Dr. Fant has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.