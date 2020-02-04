Overview of Dr. Jerri Sethna, MD

Dr. Jerri Sethna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.



Dr. Sethna works at Sethna Psych Associates P A in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Homicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.