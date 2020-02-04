Dr. Jerri Sethna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerri Sethna, MD
Dr. Jerri Sethna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Sethna's Office Locations
Sethna Psych. Associates P.A.17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 220, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 397-0200
Kingwood Pines Hospital2001 Ladbrook Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 404-1001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Great doctor !
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1649236415
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
