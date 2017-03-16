Overview

Dr. Jerrie Refuerzo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Refuerzo works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.