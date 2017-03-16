Dr. Jerrie Refuerzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refuerzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerrie Refuerzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerrie Refuerzo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Refuerzo works at
Locations
-
1
The Fetal Center6410 Fannin St Ste 210, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 586-0846
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Refuerzo?
Great bedside manner. Dr Refuerzo is very thorough and detailed. She also provided me with her cell phone number to contact her at anytime for questions and/or concerns.
About Dr. Jerrie Refuerzo, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477514826
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Refuerzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Refuerzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Refuerzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Refuerzo works at
Dr. Refuerzo has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Refuerzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Refuerzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Refuerzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Refuerzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Refuerzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.