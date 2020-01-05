Dr. Cantor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerrold Cantor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerrold Cantor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Locations
Jerrold D Cantor MD Inc2621 S Bristol St Ste 305, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 751-0034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been carrying for me for over 25 yrs.Me being alive that long says a lot. A kind man. A knowledgeable man with good follow up. His office is efficient and cares as much as he does.
About Dr. Jerrold Cantor, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Dc Genl Hosp-Georgetown U
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantor speaks Arabic and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.
