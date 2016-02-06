Dr. Jerrold Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerrold Glassman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerrold Glassman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
Dr. Glassman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group4060 4th Ave Ste 650, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 819-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glassman?
DR. GLASSMAN IS A GREAT DOCTOR. NEVER ANY COMPLAINTS. RECENTLY, MAKING AN APPT IS THE WORST. MESSAGES LEFT WITH NO CALL BACK; SPEAKING WITH OFFICE STAFF AND HAVING A NOTE AND MESSAGE LEFT, NO CALL BACK, 7 ATTEMPTS. SOUNDS ODD FOR A DOCTORS OFFICE.
About Dr. Jerrold Glassman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1245326883
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glassman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glassman works at
Dr. Glassman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.