Dr. Jerrold Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Square, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Refuah Health Center728 N Main St, New Square, NY 10977 Directions (845) 354-9300
Jerrold F Schwartz MD LLC11 N Airmont Rd, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sharre Zekek Hosp|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp|Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Cook Co Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Viral Infection, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Schwartz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
