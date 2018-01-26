Dr. Jerrold Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerrold Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerrold Young, MD
Dr. Jerrold Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Hernia Institute of Florida6200 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-7878
Quality Surgical Care PA6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 302, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank You Dr young and staff. I had my bilateral inguinal hernia surgery on Feb 17, 2017. I couldn't be happier with my decision to have my surgery done by Dr young. My surgery and recovery went much better than the doctor explained in details. From the moment i called to schedule my appointment with the doctor until one week after my surgery everyone was very pleasant, courteous and attentive.
About Dr. Jerrold Young, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104867126
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.