Dr. Jerry Adderholt Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Adderholt Jr, MD
Dr. Jerry Adderholt Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Adderholt Jr's Office Locations
Tennessee Valley Neurology PC426 E DR HICKS BLVD, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 764-7721
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had used Dr Adderholt Jr. back in 2013, I had went to three doctors and his procedure was the best. I had a Micro cut and recovery was easy only ten days. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jerry Adderholt Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adderholt Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adderholt Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adderholt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adderholt Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adderholt Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adderholt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adderholt Jr.
