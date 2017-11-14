See All Psychiatrists in Monterey, CA
Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Monterey, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD

Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Ainsworth works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ainsworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital
    576 Hartnell St Ste 300, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 625-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Nov 14, 2017
    Dr. Ainsworth has been my doctor many years now , and I find him compassionate and very caring. About any of your needs, Always making sure to make you his priority ! And always going the extra mile for you, as your doctor . I couldn't be any more pleased with him and his prompt staff as well .
    Erik in Monterey ca — Nov 14, 2017
    About Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720099427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ainsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ainsworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ainsworth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ainsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ainsworth works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ainsworth’s profile.

    Dr. Ainsworth has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ainsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ainsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ainsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ainsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ainsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

