Overview of Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD

Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Ainsworth works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.