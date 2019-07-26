See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD

Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Anderson Jr works at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien
    16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason
    1201 Terry Ave # 9, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 26, 2019
    Listens to concerns and approaches them with understanding and thoroughness, I felt very well-taken care of with Dr Anderson.
    Bre Duran — Jul 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD
    About Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356351688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

