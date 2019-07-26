Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD
Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Anderson Jr's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason1201 Terry Ave # 9, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to concerns and approaches them with understanding and thoroughness, I felt very well-taken care of with Dr Anderson.
About Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1356351688
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.