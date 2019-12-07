Dr. Jerry Bagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Bagel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Bagel, MD is a Dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Bagel works at
Locations
Windsor Dermatology59 One Mile Rd Ext Ste G, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 336-2292
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bagel is personable, empathic, and one of the most competent physicians I have had in any specialization.
About Dr. Jerry Bagel, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Yiddish
- 1992772156
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagel has seen patients for Psoriasis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bagel speaks French, Italian and Yiddish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.