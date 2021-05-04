Dr. Jerry Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Barker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Barker, MD
Dr. Jerry Barker, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Barker works at
Dr. Barker's Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas6801 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great job, facility, staff, and overall attention to details. 2011-2012
About Dr. Jerry Barker, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center|MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Univ of Iowa|Univ Of Washington|University of Iowa|University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University of Washington
- Presbytarian Hosp Of Dallas|Presbytarian Hospital Of Dallas
- UT Southwestern Medical School
- Therapeutic Radiology
