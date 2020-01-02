Overview of Dr. Jerry Bauer, MD

Dr. Jerry Bauer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Bauer works at Center of Brain and Spine Surgery in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.