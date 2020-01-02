Dr. Jerry Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Bauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Bauer, MD
Dr. Jerry Bauer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
Center of Brain and Spine Surgery1875 Dempster St Ste 410, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-1088
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bauer saved my career! I had a 4 level c-spine fusion for severe spinal stenosis from arthritic changes. Other neurosurgeons diagnosed me with something different that would have ended my career and severely limited my mobility. Kind, compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Jerry Bauer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
