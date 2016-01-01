See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Lexington, MO
Dr. Jerry Bruggeman, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jerry Bruggeman, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MO. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center.

Dr. Bruggeman works at Lexington Medical Clinic in Lexington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lexington Medical Clinic
    Lexington Medical Clinic
1026 Main St, Lexington, MO 64067
(660) 259-2216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lafayette Regional Health Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerry Bruggeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033161120
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Bruggeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruggeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruggeman works at Lexington Medical Clinic in Lexington, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bruggeman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggeman.

