Dr. Jerry Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Burns, MD
Dr. Jerry Burns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Jerry A Burns MD PA1905 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 279-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Best dr ever. Delivered all 3 of my children. So sad he has since retired. Happy retirement dr burns!
About Dr. Jerry Burns, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407810591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
