Dr. Jerry Bush, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Bush, MD
Dr. Jerry Bush, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Bush's Office Locations
Heartland Healthcare PC327 S 9th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 603-2595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for more than 6 years now and have never met an MD with more compassion for his patients than Dr. Bush. He takes more time than the "average" Dr. during the appointment, listens to what you have to say, tailors treatment to the individual. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jerry Bush, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952424848
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
