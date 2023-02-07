Overview of Dr. Jerry Chang, MD

Dr. Jerry Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau, Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Chang works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Garden City, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY and Greenvale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.