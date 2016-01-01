Dr. Chien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Chien, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerry Chien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Tracy Family Practice730 N Central Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 636-5513
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Chien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien.
