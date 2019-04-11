Overview of Dr. Jerry Cooper, MD

Dr. Jerry Cooper, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Eastern Idaho Foot Clinic in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.