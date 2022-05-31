See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Jerry Darm, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jerry Darm, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (179)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jerry Darm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Darm works at Aesthetic Medicine Spa and Clinic in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Bohley, MD
Dr. Michael Bohley, MD
4.9 (135)
View Profile
Dr. James Chan, MD
Dr. James Chan, MD
4.8 (127)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Medicine Spa and Clinic
    4800 Meadows Rd Ste 100, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 697-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Darm?

    May 31, 2022
    i am very happy with this facility. I had lipo done on my flanks and thighs. I have had lipo done a few times so I know a good provider. The staff was very nice and helpful. The dr was really what made the process go well. She was extremely friendly and we talked about cellulite on both of us. She really made me feel comfortable. The surgery was a little painful but they gave me laughing gas to help with the pain. I have also met dr darm and he is very sweet. I am glad I found them. MJ
    moni — May 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Darm, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerry Darm, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Darm to family and friends

    Dr. Darm's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Darm

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerry Darm, MD.

    About Dr. Jerry Darm, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134337314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Darm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darm works at Aesthetic Medicine Spa and Clinic in Lake Oswego, OR. View the full address on Dr. Darm’s profile.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Darm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerry Darm, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.