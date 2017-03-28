See All Cardiologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jerry Estep, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerry Estep, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX.

Dr. Estep works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-6697
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jerry Estep, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336343847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

