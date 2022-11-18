Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD
Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Ferrentino works at
Dr. Ferrentino's Office Locations
Milford Office140 Clark St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 693-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, I always felt comfortable with Dr. Ferrentino. He was helpful, understanding and took the time to answer any questions. I was sad to hear he retired and I have not found a new doctor yet. The office and staff were friendly and helpful always.
About Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Manhattan College
Dr. Ferrentino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrentino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrentino works at
Dr. Ferrentino has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrentino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.