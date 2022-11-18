Overview of Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD

Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Ferrentino works at Womens Health Care of Milford in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.