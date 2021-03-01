Overview of Dr. Jerry Followwill, MD

Dr. Jerry Followwill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, El Campo Memorial Hospital, Jackson County Hospital District and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Followwill works at Victoria Orthopedic Center in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.