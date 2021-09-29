Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foltz II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Foltz II works at
Locations
Florida Pain Physicians4796 Hodges Blvd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 449-7246
First Coast Pain105 Whitehall Dr Ste 115, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 800-7246Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northside2386 Dunn Ave Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 449-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Foltz was recommended to me by a neighbor..He's very personable gets deep into your pain..Listens to your thoughts and complaints begins running through your things already used but didn't work..
About Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foltz II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foltz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foltz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foltz II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foltz II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foltz II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.