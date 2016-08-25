See All Cardiologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Jerry Franklin, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (8)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerry Franklin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Franklin works at Vanderbilt Heart - Murfreesboro in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Locations

    Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 405, Franklin, TN 37067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 25, 2016
    Dr. Franklin was the attending cardiologist at Williamson Medical Center when I had a heart attack. I believe I received the best care possible and Dr. Franklin has always been attentive and personal during my regular visits. He understands peoples need for as much information as possible. I believe Dr. Jerry Franklin gives of himself and is openly frank and honest when beneficial to the patient. Dr. Franklin wants to see his patients to live healthy as long as possible and it shows.
    John N W in Franklin Tennessee — Aug 25, 2016
    About Dr. Jerry Franklin, MD

    Cardiology
    46 years of experience
    English
    1942203849
    Education & Certifications

    University Tenn Center Health Science
    City of Memphis Hosp
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    University of Tennessee at Martin
    Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
