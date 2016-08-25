Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerry Franklin, MD
Dr. Jerry Franklin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 405, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 322-2318
- Williamson Medical Center
Dr. Franklin was the attending cardiologist at Williamson Medical Center when I had a heart attack. I believe I received the best care possible and Dr. Franklin has always been attentive and personal during my regular visits. He understands peoples need for as much information as possible. I believe Dr. Jerry Franklin gives of himself and is openly frank and honest when beneficial to the patient. Dr. Franklin wants to see his patients to live healthy as long as possible and it shows.
About Dr. Jerry Franklin, MD
- University Tenn Center Health Science
- City of Memphis Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee at Martin
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
