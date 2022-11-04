Dr. Jerry Gaston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Gaston, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Gaston, DO
Dr. Jerry Gaston, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.
Dr. Gaston's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists PA4013 N Ridge Rd Ste 210, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 945-7309Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaston and his team was amazing. He scheduled me right away for surgery and made me feel like a priority. He was very kind and compassionate!! I really appreciate him!
About Dr. Jerry Gaston, DO
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356340178
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaston has seen patients for Appendicitis, Abdominal Pain and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.