Overview of Dr. Jerry Gaston, DO

Dr. Jerry Gaston, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Gaston works at Surgical Specialists, PA in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Abdominal Pain and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.