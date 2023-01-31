Dr. Jerry Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Gentry, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Gentry, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Center of Houston3101 College Park Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (713) 400-3038
-
2
Stonebriar Anesthesia Associates PA5514 Atascocita Rd Ste 290, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (713) 400-3038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gentry is friendly and listens to all of your concerns. He has helped me greatly with managing my chronic back and hip pain. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jerry Gentry, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.