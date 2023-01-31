See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Conroe, TX
Dr. Jerry Gentry, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jerry Gentry, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Gentry works at Pain Management Center of Houston in Conroe, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Management Center of Houston
    3101 College Park Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 400-3038
    Stonebriar Anesthesia Associates PA
    5514 Atascocita Rd Ste 290, Humble, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 400-3038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Gentry is friendly and listens to all of your concerns. He has helped me greatly with managing my chronic back and hip pain. I highly recommend him.
    Janice Johns — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Jerry Gentry, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750477683
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

