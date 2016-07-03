Dr. Gliklich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Gliklich, MD
Dr. Jerry Gliklich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Gliklich has been my cardiologist for several years, monitoring the condition of my valves after two were replaced in 1997 and quarterbacking the replacement of the mitral that, having been put in in 1997 was failing by 2015. There is only one way that describes Dr. Gliklich...great! His knowledge, the rapport that he establishes with his patients, his commitment to each patient...allgreat!
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Hosp
- New York Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gliklich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gliklich.
