Overview of Dr. Jerry Grimes, MD

Dr. Jerry Grimes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Grimes works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.