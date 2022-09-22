Dr. Jerry Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Grimes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Grimes, MD
Dr. Jerry Grimes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Grimes works at
Dr. Grimes' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 4, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1703
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimes?
Dr Grimes has treated me with a lot of respect. He doesn’t treat you like a number. He goes out of his way to explain and show you . Your own X-ray and explains what he found and what need to be done. He takes his time and make sure you understand everything he explains to you. I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my ankles. He deserves more
About Dr. Jerry Grimes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528020336
Education & Certifications
- Idaho Foot and Ankle
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Texas A&M
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes works at
Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.