Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Morgantown, WV
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM

Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.

Dr. Hadrych works at Morgantown Foot & Ankle Center in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Fairmont, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hadrych's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morgantown Foot & Ankle Center
    3280 University Ave Ste 3, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-3338
  2. 2
    Mon Health Wound Center
    3000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 3201, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 285-1460
  3. 3
    Mon Health Medical Center
    1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-3338
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    603 Alta Vista Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 333-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mon Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    I highly recommend Dr. Hadrych. He explained every step of the procedure to me. If I could give him 10 stars I would. I can’t say enough about him and his staff, how nice they are. If I have any foot problems, he is my doctor.
    Betty P. — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124010459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadrych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadrych has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadrych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadrych has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadrych on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadrych. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadrych.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadrych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadrych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

