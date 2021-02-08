Overview

Dr. Jerry Hedrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Hedrick works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.