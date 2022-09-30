Dr. Jerry Henry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Henry, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jerry Henry, DPM
Dr. Jerry Henry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
Jerry T Henry DPM LLC341 N Buffalo Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 242-3870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Down to earth doctor, willing to spend time to answer questions.
- English, Spanish
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
