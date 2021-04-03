Overview of Dr. Jerry Huang, MD

Dr. Jerry Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Huang works at Pelvic Health Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.