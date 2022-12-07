Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Ipe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates4271 Hempstead Tpke Ste 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600
-
2
NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 305, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 633-1100
-
3
NYU Langone Sleep Medicine Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-8890
-
4
Office185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ipe?
Dr. Ipe was gentle, non alarming, and extremely informative. His PA (I believe her name is Jackie) was just as wonderful, kind and informative. My mother and I were so happy with our visit, even though she was VERY nervous before hand. We HIGHLY recommend Dr. Ipe. He was absolutely wonderful.
About Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619164332
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ipe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ipe works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ipe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ipe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.