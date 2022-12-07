Overview

Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ipe works at NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.