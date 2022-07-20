See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, IN
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD

Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Jefson works at Lafayette Surgical Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jefson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unity Surgical Center
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 235, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-5065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Ileus
Gallstones
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Ileus

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2022
    I had an emergency appendectomy performed and had zero issues pre and postop under the care of this physician. Very thankful that exceptional physicians are available for emergency referrals and care.
    Melinda Like — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619946670
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jefson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jefson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jefson works at Lafayette Surgical Clinic in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Jefson’s profile.

    Dr. Jefson has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jefson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jefson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jefson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jefson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jefson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

