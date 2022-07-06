Dr. Jerry Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Kirby, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Kirby, MD
Dr. Jerry Kirby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby's Office Locations
- 1 2123 Auburn Ave Ste 301, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 241-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best! What a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Jerry Kirby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1174659015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
