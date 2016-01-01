Dr. Jerry Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Lai, MD
Dr. Jerry Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wappingers Falls, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Rye Eye Associates of the Hudson Valley741 Sergeant Palmateer Way, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Directions (845) 297-0910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Palo Alto Medical Foundation1085 W EL CAMINO REAL, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 524-5900
- 3 70 Mill River St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 978-1050
Rye Eye Associates167 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 921-6966Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wiscon
- Northwestern University Med Ctr
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
