Dr. Jerry Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerry Lewis, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.
Lewis Pain & Physical Medicine5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
Dr Lewis and all his staff is amazing. Had a horrible experience with a different Pain management Dr. My Dr referred Dr Lewis and it has been amazing life changing. Thank you for taking such good care of me they truly care about their patients.
About Dr. Jerry Lewis, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124005152
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hospital|Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Scott & White Hospital
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
