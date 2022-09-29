Dr. Light has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Light, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Light, MD
Dr. Jerry Light, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Light's Office Locations
Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists1400 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It would be great if I could have a report from the tech and the doctor rather than tryouts remember everything that was said
About Dr. Jerry Light, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831198720
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
