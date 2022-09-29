Overview of Dr. Jerry Light, MD

Dr. Jerry Light, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Light works at Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.