Dr. Jerry Lucas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Lucas, MD
Dr. Jerry Lucas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network OB/GYN - Dr. Lucas5204 PAULSEN ST, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-4491
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lucas has been my provider for over 20 years (cepting that time he decided to go treat patients in a rural areas- I was sad). I have never had any issues or concerns. He is very attentive, educates, listens and address your needs. He has delivered my son, perform surgery, and continues to monitor my needs as a patient. This man is awesome.
About Dr. Jerry Lucas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912016742
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.