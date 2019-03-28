Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerry Lynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Lynn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Dr. Lynn works at
Locations
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates PC4099 William Penn Hwy Ste 805, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-7131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
My family has had yet another above and beyond experience with Dr. Lynn. He is always available for my father, who has a very rare condition that causes him to go into anaphylactic shock for unknown reasons. Many ED physicians won't give him the amount of lifesaving medications that he needs, and Dr. Lynn always immediately responds with recommendations that undoubtedly save his life each time.
About Dr. Jerry Lynn, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1245235704
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn works at
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.