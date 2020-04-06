See All Nephrologists in North Port, FL
Dr. Jerry Maliot, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerry Maliot, MD

Dr. Jerry Maliot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Maliot works at SARASOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT in North Port, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL.

Dr. Maliot's Office Locations

    North Port Health Center
    North Port Health Center
6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287
    Sarasota Co Health Dept
    Sarasota Co Health Dept
2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2020
    The Best Doctor!!
    Melanie T — Apr 06, 2020
    About Dr. Jerry Maliot, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467764506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maliot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maliot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maliot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maliot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maliot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maliot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

