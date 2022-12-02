Dr. Jerry Martel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Martel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Martel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe Clinical Campus Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau|Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Gastro Health - Kendall - Town & Country8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 110, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Dr. Martel is very detailed and professional. I have recommended Dr. Martel to various friends and coworkers and have never heard a negative opinion about him. I will recommend him always.
About Dr. Jerry Martel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477755668
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Universidad Central Del Caribe Clinical Campus Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau|Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
