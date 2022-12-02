Overview

Dr. Jerry Martel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe Clinical Campus Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau|Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Martel works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.