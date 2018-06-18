Dr. Jerry McCan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry McCan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jerry McCan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mustang, OK.
Dr. McCan works at
Locations
-
1
Pebble Creek Dental1041 E State Highway 152, Mustang, OK 73064 Directions (405) 337-9846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCan?
I was in and out with the best care. He is fast and excellent. I was 100% happy with the patient care he gave and didn’t have to spend all day at the doctors office. He answered all my concerns and took the time to go over all my questions. I will definitely be go back if I have any other dental issues in the future.
About Dr. Jerry McCan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1003843103
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCan accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.