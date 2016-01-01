See All Nephrologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jerry McCauley, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (13)
46 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jerry McCauley, MD

Dr. Jerry McCauley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. McCauley works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCauley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Renal Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center
    833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Acute Kidney Failure
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerry McCauley, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023085792
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Roger Williams Medical Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Roger Williams Medical Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCauley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. McCauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCauley works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. McCauley’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCauley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCauley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

